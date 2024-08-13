Nenggiri polls: Mohamad Sabu advises voters not to be taken in by PAS’ political fatwas

GUA MUSANG: Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has advised voters in the Nenggiri constituency here not to be influenced by the ‘political fatwas’ issued by PAS.

He said PAS’ remarks like labelling DAP as ‘kafir harbi’ during the Nenggiri by-election campaign could change over time, noting that PAS had sung a different tune when it was in the same coalition as the DAP.

“In two general elections in 2008 and 2013, we were with PAS and DAP. Lim Guan Eng (then DAP secretary-general) was even praised as being like Umar Abdul Aziz. In 2008, many DAP women wore Nik Aziz (former PAS Mursyidul Am) shirts, and many PAS leaders wore ‘rocket’ shirts and caps. At that time, there were no issues.

“Then in 2015, they parted ways with DAP and PKR ... Maybe next year, they’ll say that being friends with DAP is a blessing from Allah,” he said in jest at a ceramah in Sungai Asap here last night.

The Nenggiri by-election on Saturday is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, who is representing the Unity Government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, who is contesting for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Therefore, Mohamad reminded Muslim voters not to be deceived by such political rhetoric and instead to adhere to consistent religious principles.

“The fatwas we should hold onto are like prayers, fasting during Ramadan, avoiding alcohol, paying zakat, and performing umrah.

“Consider these (PAS) fatwas as something you hear with your right ear and let them out through your left ear. Don’t take them seriously. These fatwas will change with every election; don’t hold onto them because they’re just fleeting, depending on the season and circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amanah election director Mohd Sany Hamzan, speaking at the same ceramah, said the entire Amanah machinery from across the country had been mobilised to assist the BN candidate’s by-election campaign.

“From Johor to Perlis, we’ve mobilised our forces to campaign and be present at the four polling district centres, namely Jeram Tekoh, Bertam Baru, Sungai Asap and Jerek, to run programmes and activities to support brother Awie (Mohd Azmawi Fikri), candidate number two,” he said.