New MM2H conditions approved, expected to be announced soon - Tiong

KUALA LUMPUR: New regulations for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme have received the Cabinet’s approval, with its details to be announced soon, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“It (new MM2H conditions) is already approved. If possible, we would announce today,” he told reporters at the Tourism Malaysia Overseas Office Marketing Action Plan Enhancement Session programme here today.

Tiong said that with the new regulations, the companies or agents providing the MM2H programme should give the best service to uphold the country’s good name.

The MM2H programme was introduced in 2002, allowing foreigners to buy property and live in Malaysia for an extended period. It was temporarily frozen in August 2020 to allow the Home Ministry (KDN) and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to comprehensively review and reassess the programme.

Since October 2021, the Immigration Department has handled all new MM2H applications, comprising matters related to processing existing applications and logistics.

Meanwhile, Tiong said his ministry would hold meetings with the Finance Ministry and Transport Ministry together with tour bus operators in July to find the best solution to the problems faced by the operators.

He said the meeting would, among others, also be a preparation for the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 programme.