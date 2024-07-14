NGOs demand gov’t action to combat cyberbullying with stricter social media regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: In light of a recent tragedy involving a TikTok content creator who allegedly committed suicide following persistent cyberbullying, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are calling on the government to implement stricter regulations on social media platforms.

The 30-year-old woman, who usually shared positivity and beauty content on TikTok, was reportedly tormented by a group of anonymous TikTok accounts prior to her death. The perpetrators, hiding behind fake profiles, allegedly harassed her relentlessly with derogatory remarks.

A significant factor contributing to the prevalence of cyberbullying is the anonymity afforded to users on social media platforms, where cyberbullies often rely on fake accounts to harass their victims without fear of repercussion.

Aligned with government efforts, the Malaysian Association of Standards Users Secretary-General Saral James Maniam, urged social media companies to establish internal anti-cyberbullying policies in line with local culture and norms.

She emphasised the need for platforms to share the responsibility of content and identity filtering to prevent legal violations.

She told Bernama that according to a poll by UNICEF and the UN Special Representative on Violence against Children, 28 per cent of 6,953 young people in Malaysia have reported being victims of online bullying.

Meanwhile, National Coalition for Mental Wellbeing (NCMW) chairman Siti Subaidah Mustaffa said that the call for action in social media reforms has long been on NCMW’s agenda.

“There have been too many incidents of social media influencing and affecting vulnerable minds. This has been increasing, not necessarily leading to only suicidal thoughts, but the impact on our minds, children, and adults has significantly changed our behaviour and values.

“The addiction and reliance on social media have become more apparent in today’s social environment, affecting how we think, speak, and act. We have to keep up with the speed of technology as it evolves in seconds. Hence, government regulation of social media and digital platforms may help reduce the risks and threats,“ she added.

This recent case is not an isolated incident. In May 2020, a 20-year-old woman was found dead after a TikTok video she posted went viral, attracting a barrage of negative comments and cyberbullying.

Similarly, in June 2022, a mother of three was believed to have committed suicide due to relentless online harassment.

These tragic events underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to tackle cyberbullying effectively. Previously, international media reported that the issue of cyberbullying and the role of social media platforms in mitigating it has even reached congressional hearings.

Earlier this year, META Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg was confronted on this issue during a hearing on online child safety. Lawmakers questioned him about the company’s efforts to address cyberbullying and the effectiveness of their current measures.

During the hearing, Zuckerberg apologised to parents and acknowledged the need for better safeguards to protect users, especially minors, from online harassment. This high-profile scrutiny underscores the growing concern and demand for accountability from social media giants.

To address cyberbullying, social media platforms should adopt several critical measures. Enhanced content moderation, employing advanced algorithms and human moderators to swiftly detect and remove harmful content, is essential.

Additionally, providing better support systems for victims of cyberbullying, including accessible reporting mechanisms and mental health resources, is crucial. By regulating social media, the government can ensure these platforms are held accountable for the content they allow and the safety of their users.