NGOs distribute 12,200 Jalur Gemilang to enliven National Month in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: To further enliven the National Month celebration and ignite the spirit of patriotism, several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have taken the initiative to distribute 12,200 Jalur Gemilang flags to people in Selangor.

The participating NGOs include the Kota Raja 4B Youth Movement, Pertubuhan 99 Kebajikan Insan Selangor (99 Kesan) and Kota Raja 4B Alumni in collaboration with Koperasi Perkhidmatan Pelajaran Nasional Berhad (KOPENAS) and HPA Industries Sdn Bhd.

The chairman of 99 Kesan Muhd Ali Zakariah said this initiative, which has been running for nearly 20 years, focuses on distributing the national flags in residential areas, schools, fire stations and key locations such as train stations around Shah Alam and Klang.

“Every year, my colleagues and I would seek donations and contribute our own funds to ensure the success of this initiative.

“For me, this celebration is vital for everyone in the community, especially given the current situation in Palestine. We hope to inspire people to appreciate the sacrifices of past heroes by fostering a sense of patriotism within themselves,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Kota Raja 4B Alumni committee member Mohd Zin Hashim said the initiative aims to nurture patriotism in the community and instil a sense of pride in the Jalur Gemilang.

“Jalur Gemilang symbolises the nation’s pride and excellence and the resilience of Malaysians before and after independence.

“It is essential to nurture a love for the country from a young age so that the children understand the meaning of sacrifice, respect, dignity and sovereignty of the nation. This will naturally cultivate a sense of pride in the homeland,” he said.