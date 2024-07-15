No increase in rotavirus cases at HSNZ - Terengganu Health Director

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) has denied the claim that there was an increase in rotavirus cases at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

Its director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said checks by the Kuala Terengganu District Health Office found only two cases, both involving children, reported on July 7 and 13.

The patients were in stable condition and allowed to go home after being given the relevant treatment, she said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in response to a post on the Facebook social media site last July 13, which claimed an increase in rotavirus cases at HSNZ.

Dr Kasemani said rotavirus is a type of virus that causes infection of the digestive system and can be transmitted either through contaminated food, direct contact with infected individuals and contaminated equipment or toys.

She said the symptoms could be mild among adults, but may cause fever, diarrhoea and vomiting among children.

“Therefore, the public is advised to always wash their hands after using the toilet, changing their children’s diapers and when preparing food,” she said.