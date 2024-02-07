PETALING JAYA: PETALING JAYA: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has unveiled a new “more striking tiger stripe” design for the official attire of the Malaysian contingent to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a statement, OCM president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, said this was following the previous mixed feedback on the previous tiger motif design, which was seen as not striking enough.

The new design features a black background with more distinct and larger yellow tiger stripes on the front and back of the jacket.

The attire also features the OCM logo in the colours of the Malaysian flag as a mark of respect for the Jalur Gemilang.

“OCM believes this new design symbolises the tiger spirit that has become the identity of the Malaysian contingent since it was first introduced at the SEA Games in Manila in 2005.

READ MORE: Netizens use AI to “beautify” Malaysia’s Olympic attire following original design fiasco

“OCM hopes that the tiger spirit will inspire the country’s athletes to roar in Paris.

“With this decision, OCM hopes for unwavering support from all Malaysians for all members of the Malaysian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Norza explained that due to time constraints, OCM obtained permission from sponsor Yonex Sunrise Malaysia not to display the Yonex or YY logo on both the jacket and T-shirt.

“This is because the process for Yonex Sunrise Malaysia to print and provide the official attire requires an agreement between Yonex and the manufacturer as part of the brand’s standard operating procedure (SOP).”

Hence a special permission has been given to OCM to print and produce these jackets using a different manufacturer’s fabric as the official attire for the Malaysian contingent to Paris 2024 due to time factors.

“In this regard, OCM extends its highest gratitude to Yonex Sunrise Malaysia, which has been the official attire sponsor for the Malaysian contingent for 10 years, for their willingness to allow the production of the new official attire using different fabric and design.”

ALSO READ: Australian woman compares Malaysia’s Olympic attire to school sports uniform