KOTA BHARU: A teenager was killed, while four others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into an electricity pole on Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang today.

The deceased is identified as 14-year-old Huda Wafiah Eswady.

A spokesperson from the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department reported seven personnel from the Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the scene after they received an emergency call at 7.17am from the public.

According to the spokesperson, the accident caused one severe injury and minor injuries to three others.

“A Toyota Hilux veered off the road and struck an electricity pole. Firefighters used specialised equipment to extricate the teenage girl who was trapped inside the vehicle,” he said when contacted today.

The four injured victims were rushed to Gua Musang Hospital and the case has been handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo disclosed that the vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old Mara Skills Institute student, who is the older sibling of the deceased.

He said the accident happened when the student lost control, veering 70 metres off the left side of the road before colliding with an electricity pole.

“Also in the vehicle were his parents and two younger siblings from Bachok, and they were traveling to Gua Musang on their way home to Padang Tengku, Kuala Lipis in Pahang.

“As a result of the collision, the car overturned and the mother was rushed to hospital as she complained of chest pains,“ he said in a statement today.

Sik said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death.

He added that investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Gua Musang Police Headquarters at 09-9121222 or call investigating officer Insp Aida at 012-4027283.