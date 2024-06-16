Ops Kesan 2.0: 20 written noices issued in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, June 16 (Bernama) --The Penangenforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has issued 20 Written Notices (NB) through Ops Kesan 2.0 carried out since June 8.

Its director S. Jegan said a total of 42 premises were also inspected in the operation which was also conducted to monitor whether there was a hike in the price of goods or services following the increase in diesel prices.

“The information obtained will be analysed to see whether there is profiteering. If there is, strict action will be taken under the Price Control and Anti- Profiteering Act 2011,“ he said in a statement today.

Ops Kesan 2.0 is implemented in phases to monitor the impact of diesel subsidy targeting with a focus on curbing the risk of profiteering with the first phase implemented from May 20 to May 31, 2024.

The second phase started from the date of the implementation of the MySubsidi Diesel System Fleet Card under the Subsidized Diesel Control System ( SKDS).

Jegan said his office would take action against quarters found to increase their price indiscriminately, especially those who benefited from SKDS.

Meanwhile, he said checks conducted at Pasar Pagi Ban Busuk, Penanti Bukit Mertajam and the surrounding areas found there is a sufficient supply of essential items to meet the demand for the Aidiladha. celebration.

“Checks conducted at 31 premises in the affected areas found that basic supplies, cooking oil and chicken eggs are available in the market and are not sold above the control price,“ he said.