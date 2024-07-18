PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Royal Flower and Garden Festival (Royal FLORIA Putrajaya), to be held at Persisiran Tasik, Precinct 2 here from Aug 22 to Sept 1, aims to attract over one million visitors.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the 13th Royal FLORIA Putrajaya, with the theme ‘Celebrate Together!’ will feature Petunias as the theme flower.

“The festival will showcase more than 700,000 flowers and plants of various colours and uses, some of which we have never seen before,” she said at the pre-launch of Royal FLORIA Putrajaya 2024 here today.

She said the organisation of the festival is in line with the planning objective and development goals of the federal government’s administrative centre which is based on the concept of an ‘intelligent garden city’ by combining modern and smart elements with nature

“This festival not only showcases the beauty of flowers and plants found in the country and abroad but also the beauty of Putrajaya’s magnificent architecture with its own uniqueness and characteristics,“ she said.

She said the festival would be held during National Month, hence boosting the patriotic spirit of visitors to Putrajaya, which again will host the National Day celebration on Aug 31.

In a separate press conference, Dr Zaliha said the main attraction at the festival will be the Astaka Flora, an indoor flower exhibition involving the participation of 10 countries.

She said more than 100 activities have also been drawn up to be held during the festival.