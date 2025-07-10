National development needs values, not just projects: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that national development should not focus solely on physical infrastructure or mega projects.

Instead, it must incorporate values, identity, and cultural elements that reflect Malaysia’s unique character.

Anwar highlighted this during a courtesy visit by members of the National Cultural Council (MAKEN), an advisory body under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The discussion centred on broadening public understanding of culture, which goes beyond traditional music and attire.

“Culture should be seen as a system of values that shapes the nation’s way of life, thinking, and heritage,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

The meeting aimed to strengthen efforts in preserving Malaysia’s cultural identity as part of national progress. – Bernama