Pahang police to dispose of drugs worth over RM500,000

KUANTAN: The Pahang police will dispose of various types of drugs worth over RM500,000 which were seized from across the state between 2011 and this year.

State police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the drugs had completed the necessary court processes and received orders for disposal.

He said the disposal process would occur tomorrow morning, conducted by a certified contractor in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan.

“The drugs to be disposed of include heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, ketamine, nimetazepam, yaba, ecstasy, ketum juice and codeine, with a total market value of RM535,009.15,” he told a press conference at the Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Regarding the investigation into an associate member of an organisation allegedly misusing a fake Datuk title from Pahang for the past year, Yahaya said police have identified the individual and are taking further action.

“The individual is in his late 40s. He is not involved in fraudulent activities but is believed to have used the fake Datuk title to secure certain positions,” he said.

Yahaya added that police are also tracking down several other individuals to assist with the investigation.

Previously, police received a report from an organisation claiming that the individual was misusing the ‘Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP)’, which carries the title ‘Datuk’.