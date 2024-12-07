Pahang Sultan mingles with villagers during visit to Kampung Tekek, Tioman

TIOMAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, visited Kampung Tekek here today in conjunction with a health screening tour programme on the island.

Also present was the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Upon arrival at 12.20 pm, Al-Sultan Abdullah was greeted by Tioman assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Hussain and Tioman Development Board general manager Datuk Idros Yahya.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Hassanal spent time mingling with local residents, taking the opportunity to check their blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure.

According to Dr. Rosmaliza Kamaruddin, the medical coordinator of the People’s Health Screening Tour, the programme organised by Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA) involved 15 health workers and benefited 200 local residents.

“The free health screening programme is held to help residents understand their health risks and if any symptoms are detected, we will refer them to a nearby clinic for follow-up treatment,” she told Bernama after the programme.

Meanwhile, Johari described the programme as a good platform for building a closer relationship between the people and the Sultan of Pahang.

“This visit is the first for His Royal Highness to Pulau Tioman as the Sultan of Pahang since concluding his reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and it will certainly be a cherished memory for the people here,” he said.

Resident Wan Abdul Halim Wan Wahab, 31, said this programme provides local residents with access to health screenings such as blood pressure checks, blood sugar (glucose) tests and consultations with doctors, all without the need to travel to the mainland

“It’s great to have this programme; villagers no longer have to make the long trip to the city for health checks,” he said.

Mohd Ali, 68, said he took advantage of the programme by bringing his wife, Norliza Tapa, 55, who is currently in treatment for diabetes.

“My wife has a wound on her hand that hasn’t healed, so I would like the doctor to examine it,” he said.