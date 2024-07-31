Patriotic melodies echo at Warriors’ Day Celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Featuring 15 patriotic songs at the Parade Ceremony for the 2024 Warriors’ Day Celebration, the combined band of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) successfully stirred a sense of patriotism among the security forces and guests present.

The band, comprising 120 personnel from MAF and PDRM, began enlivening the patriotic spirit at Dataran Pahlawan here as early as 7.30 am, playing different songs during the arrival of distinguished and royal guests.

Music and Arts director for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Lt Colonel Mohd Rizal Mohd Noor told Bernama that each guest’s arrival was accompanied by a different song significant to their respective roles.

He said that the selection of songs was made meticulously to suit the Warriors’ Day and the messages intended to be conveyed.

Listing the songs played, Mohd Rizal said the combined band played “Polis Sedia Berkhidmat” during the arrival of Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, followed by “Tentera Benteng Pertahanan Negara” during the arrival of Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

During the arrival of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the band played “Sang Saka Biru,“ while “Terbang Helang” was played upon the arrival of Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“We played ‘Gagah Setia’ when Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof arrived, followed by ‘Berjaya’ and ‘Darah Satria’ during the arrival of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“These songs were also played while awaiting the arrival of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah,“ he said.

Regarding the song selection, the native of Kulim, Kedah said the patriotic tunes were commonly played during such events, which were attended not only by leaders of security forces but also Royal guests.

The father of two said the melodies of these songs automatically instilled a sense of patriotism in the security personnel and those from the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) and the Malaysian Ex-Police Association (PBPM) involved in the parade.

“Just hearing the songs we play can automatically boost the morale of those still serving and simultaneously evoke nostalgia for retirees from their time in service.

“These are the tunes we have carefully arranged, from the first song to the end of this ceremony,“ said Mohd Rizal, who has served in the RMAF for 31 years.

Meanwhile, Band Sergeant Major Warrant Officer I Madzain Medol, who assists Mohd Rizal, shared his experience attending a six-month Drum Major course at the Army Education Corps Training College and Centre in Pachmarhi, India.

“What I learned at this highly disciplined training centre, I have shared with my bandmates in terms of musical projection, melody, and more,“ said the 41-year-old Membakut, Sabah native.

Warriors’ Day is among the government’s initiatives to recognise and honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes who perished defending the country’s sovereignty.

It is celebrated every July 31 and has been organised by MAF and PDRM since 1968.