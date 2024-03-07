Pian, Rambai among attractions at Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Visitors attending the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan, Pahang from July 5 to 7 will have the chance to meet two elephants brought in from the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre, Lanchang.

The elephants, named ‘Myan Ton Pian’ and ‘Rambai’, gained popularity on social media after leading the procession during the sending-off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jan 30.

According to the Malaysia MADANI Facebook page, visitors, especially children, can also participate in petting zoo activities at the programme.

The MADANI Rakyat programme offers various federal and state government services such as exhibitions, career carnivals, MADANI sales, discounts for selected traffic summonses and health screenings.

Exciting activities also await families, including rural tourism promotions, distribution of tree saplings, e-waste collection and the helmet exchange programme.

In addition, the public can participate in competitions such as teh tarik berirama, tebar roti canai, kompang formations and e-sports.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to launch the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme on July 6.

Besides delivering government services directly to the people, this programme also aims to create ongoing communication channels between the community and the government, thereby strengthening relationships to build a more prosperous nation in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

Meanwhile, the Information Department (JaPen) is currently running its Info On Wheels (IOW) programme on the East Coast to promote the event.

In Kuala Lipis, Pahang, IOW uses loudspeakers to inform the local community about the services and activities offered during the programme.

It also shares information about its promotional activities in Marang, Terengganu, through social media posts.