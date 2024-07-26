PM Anwar announces RM1 million donation to NCCIM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a RM1 million donation to the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) in recognition of its support for the government’s efforts to encourage domestic and international investment.

He also expressed his gratitude to the chamber for its support in coordinating and understanding government policies, empowering the people and assisting in every foreign visit to attract new investments.

“The efforts by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and other government agencies could not have succeeded without the full support of NCCIM,“ he said at NCCIM’s 62nd Anniversary Gala Dinner 2024 today.

Anwar said the government will consider the new proposals and suggestions put forward by the NCCIM, which encompass energy transition, education, digital transformation, capacity building for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and food security.

Among the proposals are the establishment of a national environmental, social, and governance (ESG) fund aimed at achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and the creation of a national technical and vocational education and training (TVET) apprenticeship fund to enhance vocational training.

Additionally, a TVET Commission is proposed to oversee and manage TVET development.

Anwar also highlighted that the government will address existing weaknesses, such as expediting approvals and making necessary adjustments to ensure smoother implementation of programmes.

“I always emphasise the need to recognise the efforts of our domestic partners. Without the link and ecosystem built by our domestic enterprises, it would be difficult to encourage foreign investment into Malaysia.

“So your role (NCCIM) is pertinent and critical to ensuring the success of the MADANI Economy,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted that the allocation to NCCIM marks the first such funding since the previous one provided four years ago.

“There are approximately 700,000 companies under NCCIM that play a crucial role in supporting the government’s investment and trade missions.

“They also act as a vital link between the government and businesses,“ he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.