PM Anwar applauds MAHA 2024’s success - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) for the successful organisation of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2024 exhibition.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this was conveyed by the prime minister during the Cabinet meeting today.

“The meeting began with a message of congratulations and thanks from the prime minister to KPKM and its team for the success of MAHA 2024, which attracted over 5.5 million visitors, generated RM48.5 million in sales and secured the signing of Memorandums of Understanding and Memorandums of Agreement worth RM7.2 billion.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” he told a press conference today.

Fahmi, who is also Unity Government spokesperson, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed that several state pavilions built around the MAHA exhibition grounds be retained as permanent features.

He said that as Malaysia prepares to host ASEAN next year, these state pavilions could serve as visiting sites for delegations coming to this country.

“However, this is only a proposal. For further information, please refer to KPKM,” said Fahmi, adding that the prime minister was very pleased with the organisation and attendance at this year’s MAHA exhibition.

In another development, Fahmi said the meeting also discussed issues concerning the welfare of the Indian community.

He said the prime minister and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo held a meeting with several Members of Parliament, state assemblymen and senators from the community yesterday.

“Many topics were discussed, including the RM20 million allocation for the construction of crematoriums in some states, as well as the government’s efforts to address citizenship and scholarship issues.

“Additionally, several other matters were addressed today, such as regarding Indian village heads, and the Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has been requested to issue a press statement over this matter,” he said.