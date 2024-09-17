PM Anwar mourns the loss of former BNM Governor Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his deep sorrow over the death of his friend, former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don, today.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said that before becoming the governor, the late Ahmad served as the chief executive officer of Maybank from 1991 to 1994.

“I was deeply affected when I received the news that my close friend Tan Sri Ahmad Mohd Don had died late last night.

“I pray for strength for his family during this difficult time, and may his soul be forgiven by Allah and be granted the best place by Him,“ he said in the post.

In a media report today, Ahmad’s eldest son, Shahril Hafiz, 48, was quoted as saying that his father was brought back to their home in Kampung Stulang Baru, Majidee in Johor Bahru from Kuala Lumpur at 8 pm yesterday before the latter passed away at 1.55 am.

He said Ahmad was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the capital about two weeks ago due to heart complications.