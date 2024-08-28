PETALING JAYA: Police have cordoned off the entire stretch of Jalan Masjid India after a second sinkhole surfaced early this morning, just days after a previous incident at the same location.

The closure spans from Wisma Haniffa, though businesses along the affected stretch remain operational, New Straits Times reported.

Despite the ongoing situation, pedestrians were observed near Wisma Haniffa, sitting on benches and walking close to Wisma Haniffa

Police personnel have been stationed along the road, preventing pedestrian access.

A backhoe was seen earlier at the original dig site where Indian national A.Vijayaletchumy, 48, was tragically swallowed by a sinkhole last Friday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa arrived on-site around 11.35am to assess the situation.

A ground-penetrating radar device was also spotted being transported near the new sinkhole.