PETALING JAYA: The police have confirmed that the woman found dead in a palm oil plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang, Hulu Selangor, last Tuesday is Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, who was reported missing after dropping off a rental car.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan told Harian Metro that the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matches the body, confirmed through a sample obtained today.

This confirmation comes after earlier reports that the remains could not be claimed by heirs due to the body’s condition, which made visual identification impossible and necessitated DNA testing of the mother and siblings before the body could be released to the family, with the autopsy results still pending a complete report from the Chemistry Department.

“The cause of death has not yet been confirmed due to the state of the victim’s decomposed chest and face. We are waiting for the complete laboratory report from the Chemistry Department, which may take two to three days,“ he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the victim’s several family members were seen at the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s forensic unit at 11.12am with a hearse van from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) also present, believed to be carrying the remains of the deceased for burial.

Nur Farah’s brother, Mohd Farriza Amir Abdullah, 28, said the remains will be prayed over at As-Syakirin Mosque in Kampung Tanjung Selangor before being buried at Kampung Nyiur Manis Cemetery in Bentan, Pekan, with further details to be provided later.

