Police likely to re-interview if Teoh Beng hock’s death probe reopens

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will likely re-interview all parties involved in the investigation of Teoh Beng Hock’s death if instructed to reopen the case.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, said all aspects will be assessed and reviewed before a decision is made to summon and record statements, including from the deceased’s family.

“Once the instructions are given, we will revisit the case. When we reopen the investigation, all aspects involved will be examined, and it is highly likely we will call all those involved, including family members,“ he said at a press conference today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the government has agreed to the police reopening the investigation into Teoh Beng Hock’s death.

Anwar also assured that this time the investigation will be conducted transparently and fairly, free from external interference, and take into account the Sept 5, 2014, Court of Appeal’s views on the case.

Teoh Beng Hock was found dead on July 16, 2009, on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, Selangor, after providing a statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the same building.

Meanwhile, regarding the armed robbery case involving three members of the General Operations Force who were arrested yesterday, Suhaily reported that another suspect surrendered at 1.40 am today at the Kajang District police headquarters.

“The suspect who surrendered earlier this morning is a civilian. We are also tracking an additional male suspect, also a civilian. There will be no leniency in this case,“ he said.

In a separate case involving a 31-year-old male suspect accused of abducting Albertine Leo Jia Hui, 6, at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri on July 20, he said the investigation file has been handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for charges.

“This is a straightforward case where the suspect was caught red-handed with the child,“ he said.

On July 20, Albertine Leo was reported missing around 8.30 pm at Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The child was subsequently found safe with the suspect at a budget hotel in Batang Kali on July 23.