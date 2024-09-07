PETALING JAYA: Police station gates across the country will be closed after 10pm as a measure to tighten security following the incident at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said during Dewan Rakyat today (July 9) that this step is taken to balance the needs of the community and to ensure the safety of the officers on duty.

“In response to the incident at the Ulu Tiram Police Station, the immediate action of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is to tighten the standard operating procedures for all District Police Headquarters (IPD) areas, police stations, and main police premises under administrative orders to improve several directives.

“Following the same issue, the administrative directive of the permanent order of the Inspector General of Police also includes that police stations will be closed after 10pm.

“We need to balance the role of the police station as a place for the public to lodge complaints and at the same time, police stations are also targets. Therefore, we need to balance both,“ he said.

A masked man stormed into the Ulu Tiram police station on May 17, killing two police officers and injuring another before he was shot dead.

