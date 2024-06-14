Police yet to establish motive for acid attack on Faisal Halim

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have yet to establish the motive for the incident where Selangor FC and Harimau Malaya stalwart Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim or Faisal Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya last month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police have widened their scope of investigations, which is now in its second phase.

“Fingerprints and a photofit of the alleged suspect have not been of much help either. We also face constraints as there were no witnesses to the incident.

“So far, police have only identified the pattern of attack but we have yet to establish the motive for this attack as well as several incidents involving other footballers,” he told a special media conference at his office in Bukit Aman here today.



He said police have also recorded the statements of several individuals at the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) office and will meet with Faisal Halim soon.

Commenting on the statement by Faisal Halim that he was last contacted by the police in the first week of the incident, Mohd Shuhaily said his department would contact the Selangor police for more information.

Yesterday, Faisal Halim made his first public appearance, saying he refused to hide and wanted to live a normal life.

The 26-year-old Penang-born player, who lost about four kilogrammes after the incident, admitted that his eyesight is in good condition although he needs to wear glasses when reading.

On May 5, Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an unknown individual at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya. He underwent treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about 10 days.

Then, on May 25, Selangor FC issued a statement confirming that the winger had been discharged from a private hospital here after undergoing four surgeries following the incident.



