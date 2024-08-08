Prison congestion rising due to influx of new drug cases

MACHANG: The Prisons Department has revealed that prison congestion was on the rise throughout the country due to an influx in new drug related cases.

Prisons deputy commissioner-general (Security and Correctional) Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak said that congestion usually occurred in cities in Selangor Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu, with signs of inmate congestion showing in Kajang Prison, Sungai Buloh Prison and Kluang Prison.

“We found prison congestion was not caused by repeat cases but from new drug-related cases.

“There are over 85,350 inmates in prison institutions in the country currently compared to 71,000 inmates based on comfort levels,” he said at the close of an Islamic arts festival, Al-Quran recital and interpretation and Nasyid competition for prison inmates here today.

Abdul Aziz cautioned that the situation would get worse if not managed properly and currently his department along with the Home Ministry were looking for solutions via various programmes.

“Currently my department has conducted programmes such as the parole system, the mandatory attendance order, licenced inmate release, inmate reintegration programme and community rehabilitation programme, to reduce congestion in prisons,” he added.