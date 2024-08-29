PETALING JAYA: Ibrahim Mat Zin, better known as Raja Bomoh will be summoned by the Federal Territories mufti’s office for performing a “ritual” after tourist, Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, fell into an eight-meter-deep hole on Jalan Masjid India and disappeared.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Ibrahim’s actions have caused public distress and misunderstanding about Islam among the community, said Religious Affairs minister Datuk Na’im Mokhtar.

“I have requested the Federal Territories mufti’s office to summon Ibrahim soon,” Na’im was quoted as saying.

He added that Ibrahim is currently under monitoring by the Federal Territories mufti’s office under Section 129 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure Act (Federal Territories) 1997 due to his previous ritual practices.

According to New Straits Times, Ibrahim had sprinkled “special water” that he claimed was taken from the bottom of a waterfall in Perak.

He attempted to view the actual sinkhole but was denied entry by a policeman.

ALSO READ:

Raja Bomoh makes a comeback - this time he made money from banana leaves

Sinkhole: Indian NGOs conduct religious rites to aid SAR efforts in locating victim