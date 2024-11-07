PETALING JAYA: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has unveiled their shuttlers latest apparel for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which will be held from July 26 to Aug 11.

BAM took to their social media accounts to share a group photograph of Chen Tang Jie, Toh Ee We, Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah donning their respective jerseys.

“Ready to fight #ForMalaysia,” captioned the post.

Malaysian netizens flooded the comments, many praising the design.

“Wow, looks spirited and fiery. Hope you win and succeed in getting the Olympic gold medal!” cheered Facebook user Saleh.

Facebook user Noridayu commented, “All the best to all of you my beloved players! I will always support you and give your best for the nation! Entire nation is right behind you! Malaysia Boleh!”

However, a few netizens highlighted that the red, white and blue colour scheme of the attire made it look like the players were representing France instead.

“New shirt? Looks like France, but of course, the Jalur Gemilang also has the same colors, hehehe,” said Facebook user Yeoh.

