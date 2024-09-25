PETALING JAYA: 24 individuals from the controversial Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) had their remand extended for four days.

The individuals comprise GISBH’s top management, including its embattled CEO Nasiruddin Ali and his wife.

According to The Star, magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali and Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman issued the four-day remand extensions for the suspects until Saturday (September 28).

The 24 individuals, aged between 25 and 65 were initially remanded for seven days.

Meanwhile, four individuals allegedly linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have been remanded for three days beginning today to help in police investigations.

On Sept 11, police rescued 402 children and teenagers from 20 charitable homes allegedly linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, who were suspected of being victims of labour and sexual exploitation.

The police operations dubbed Op Global uncovered cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the arrest of several individuals connected to GISBH.