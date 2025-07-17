Ahmad Zaini appointed acting ISWAMI Malaysia president from Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy president of the Ikatan Setiakawan Wartawan Malaysia-Indonesia (ISWAMI) Malaysia, Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman, will assume the role of acting president starting Aug 1.

The appointment follows the resignation of Ashwad Ismail, who will officially step down on July 31.

ISWAMI Malaysia secretary-general Mohd Shukri Ishak confirmed the transition, stating that Ahmad Zaini’s acting role will remain until the association’s annual general meeting, expected by year-end.

AGM will elect new leadership for the 2025-2027 term.

“ISWAMI Malaysia Council member Datuk Lichong Angkui proposed that the deputy president take on the role of acting president, supported by ISWAMI Malaysia vice-president II Kamarudin Mape,” said Mohd Shukri.

He cited clauses 8(vi), (vii), and (viii) of the ISWAMI Constitution, which mandate that the deputy president assumes the acting role if the presidency becomes vacant.

The association respects Ashwad’s decision and thanked him for his contributions.

Ashwad announced his resignation yesterday, aligning with his new position as a founding board member of the Malaysian Media Council, effective July 15. - Bernama