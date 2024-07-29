PETALING JAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has reported an alarming rise of animal abuse cases reported from 2021 until now.

In a statement, the DVS confirmed gradually receiving reports of these incidents from 2021 now amounting to 7,613 reports this year, the New Straits Times reported.

The government body received 1,249 reports in 2021, 1,580 reports in 2022 and recorded a “sharp increase”, as quoted, in 2023 with 2,622 complaints.

This year alone saw 2,162 complaints recorded from January until June, numbers adding up from the previous years.

It was said that Selangor recorded the highest amount of reports at 3,334 complaints along with Kuala Lumpur at 1,113 complaints.

Other states nationwide include Johor at 800 complaints, Penang (695), Perak (491), Negeri Sembilan (410), Kedah (280), Pahang (152), and Melaka (145).

Meanwhile, Kelantan, Perlis, Terengganu, Putrajaya, and Labuan reported only “double-digit cases”, as quoted.

DVS added that they have received reports of cats thrown or dropped from high places, taking action from 2020 until May this year.

The animal welfare body also confirmed prosecuting 52 individuals, with nine in jail for animal cruelty.

Not only that, 30 individuals were imposed fines amounting to RM970,800 while four others were placed on good behaviour bonds.