RM800,000 cash seized from immigration officers in ‘counter setting’ syndicate

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki disclosed that nearly RM800,000 in cash was discovered in the bedrooms of two immigration officers linked to the ‘counter setting’ syndicate.

This sum is part of the RM1.49 million seized during Ops Setting, an operation that began last month. The haul also included US$9,900 and 5,470 Thai baht.

According to Azam, RM518,250 was found in a senior (KP22) immigration officer’s luggage in Pahang, stashed in the bedroom, while RM248,443 was recovered from a KP19 officer in Melaka, hidden under the bed in the main bedroom.

The operation followed six months of intelligence work carried out by the MACC Intelligence Division,“ Azam told a special press conference here today.

He added that Ops Setting has resulted in 60 arrests to date, including 49 officers from the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), a policeman and 10 syndicate agents.

Azam revealed that 215 bank accounts have been frozen, totalling RM3,601,305.32 and this includes 16 company accounts and 84 individual accounts.

He explained that the ‘counter setting’ syndicate operates by promoting packages for entry into Malaysia through social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.

The agents would contact immigration officers via WhatsApp to arrange suitable entry dates for groups of foreigners visiting Malaysia as tourists. Once a date is agreed upon, the immigration officer would signal approval.

“The agent or syndicate would then send the immigration officer the passport details and photos of the arriving foreigners via WhatsApp. The officer would provide the group with the number of a ‘special counter’ to proceed to for smooth entry into Malaysia,“ Azam said.

He added that the bribes paid to the immigration officers involved ranged between RM200 and RM2,500.