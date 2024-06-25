Sabah govt allocates RM474.55 million to boost education standard - Hajiji

TAWAU: The Sabah government has allocated RM474.55 million this year to enhance the state’s education standards, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said this allocation also aims to strengthen human capital development through scholarships and study grants, as well as the development and operation of schools, including libraries.

“The state government has also designed various programmes and strengthened existing initiatives to ensure every child has access to education.

“This includes enhancing the science, technology and innovation ecosystem,” he said in his speech at the Sabah Education Department’s School Management Appreciation Ceremony 2024 here today.

He was represented by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Hajiji also said that all these initiatives are in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap, which prioritises human capital development.

“This demonstrates the state government’s concern for the well-being of its people and its continuous effort to improve the state’s education standards,” he said.

He also congratulated all teachers on the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination achievement, noting a significant improvement in the state average grade (GPN) from 5.22 in 2022 to 5.09.