Salary adjustment serves as motivation for civil servants

MELAKA: The implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) with improved salary adjustments is set to become a source of motivation, thereby boosting the work performance of civil servants.

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Massila Kamalrudin said this exceptional work performance would also have a direct impact on the effectiveness of service delivery to the public and, in turn, contribute to the success of the Malaysia MADANI programmes.

“When staff work with high enthusiasm, it reflects on the improvement of the department’s performance and productivity.

“It also provides an economic shift, specifically not just for government employees but will also stimulate the economic environment of the community and the nation,“ she said in a statement today.

She added that the introduction of the new system showed the concern of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government for the welfare of civil servants, who are the machinery for delivering government services to all Malaysians.

On Friday, Anwar announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment to civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups, and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group.

The salary adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1, and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.