PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old girl leaped from a moving Grab vehicle in Tampoi, Johor, after mistakenly believing that her driver was attempting to abduct her.

In an official statement, Johor Baru North OCPD Asst Comm Balveer Singh said the male driver picked up the passenger in a residential area at around 4.50pm on Aug 11.

“The Grab driver had picked up the female passenger from Taman Seroja and was taking her to KIP Mall in Tampoi,“ he said.

“However, due to some roadworks along the way, the driver had to change his route towards Taman Perling to make a u-turn at Jalan Persisiran Perling.

“When the passenger noticed that he was taking a different route, she decided to jump out of the moving car,” he said.

The driver stopped immediately to help her but the girl was subsequently taken to the hospital by bystanders.

“The driver lodged a police report after the incident and he had also informed the e-hailing company.”

The teenager also lodged a police report.

“Investigations found there was no criminal activity involved,” he stated.

He advised e-hailing drivers to keep passengers informed if they need to take an alternative route.

He mentioned that while the public should remain aware of their surroundings, they should also clarify with their e-hailing drivers to avoid any misunderstanding.

“If you still feel unsafe after that, it is better to contact the police immediately as your safety is our priority,” he said.