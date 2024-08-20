Police to record Muhyiddin’s statement tomorrow - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have postponed to tomorrow to record Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement regarding his speech which allegedly touched on the 3R issues (race, religion and royalty), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said it had to be postponed as Muhyiddin’s lawyer was still abroad.

“Muhyiddin’s statement will be recorded at his office at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) at 11 am tomorrow,“ said Razarudin when contacted.

Previously, it was reported that the police would record Muhyiddin’s statement on the matter at 11 am today at the MISDA office, prompting some 15 media practitioners to be at the venue today.

Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) allegedly made a speech touching on the 3R issue during the Nenggiri state by-election campaign in Kelantan last week causing many parties to file a police report.

In the speech, he was alleged to have disputed the duties and role of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on not being given the prime minister’s post after the last general election (GE15).

The speech by Muhyiddin also drew the wrath of the Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah who wanted the police to take decisive action without compromise against the Pagoh Member of Parliament.

ALSO READ: Muhyiddin claims statement made during Nenggiri by-election did “not break any laws”