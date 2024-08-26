Sarawak police seize drugs worth RM3.36m

KUCHING: Sarawak police have seized 105.02 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM3.36 million during a raid in Bandar Baru Permyjaya Miri, in the northern part of the state.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the operation, conducted at 1.40 pm on Saturday, led to the arrest of three local men and a foreign woman, aged between 32 and 52.

“The suspects’ modus operandi involved using a residential house as a storage facility for the drugs, which would then be distributed to buyers based on instructions from their leader.

“The suspects were paid between RM3,500 and RM12,000 a month. Information revealed that the drug supply was sourced from Peninsular Malaysia via sea routes,” he said in a statement here today.

Mancha said all suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, with two of them having prior records related to drug offences and other crimes.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.