JOHOR BAHRU: A school bus driver who uploaded a video and posted a photo of a student he was ferrying was detained at Simpang Renggam, Kluang, early this morning.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the 24-year-old local man was arrested by police personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kluang District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 2.57 am. A mobile phone believed to be used in the incident has also been confiscated for further investigation.

“Investigations are ongoing and the police welcome the cooperation of parents of the children in the video footage to come forward to assist in the probe,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 15(a)(iii) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 15(2) of the Child Act 2001.

Yesterday, a social media user on X shared a screenshot of a TikTok post belonging to a school bus driver, who referred to a female student as a ‘crush’ and ‘kesayangan’ (beloved).

Following the incident, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri instructed the Child Development Department (JPKK) officers to lodge a police report against the bus driver.

“This behaviour is not acceptable and shouldn’t be normalised. Sharing pictures or videos of a child without the parent’s permission is a violation of the child’s rights and privacy (Chlid Act 2001),” she said in her official X account on Thursday (Sept 5).

Nancy added that her ministry was also prepared to collaborate with the Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigation Division (D11) of the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK).

Based on Bernama’s observation on TikTok, the owner of the account, who goes by the name ‘Abang Bas’ which has more than 600,000 followers, recorded a video while driving a school bus, with the students’ faces clearly visible.