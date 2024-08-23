SGT Mohd Hasif resumes duty undeterred by Ulu Tiram attack

KOTA TINGGI: Despite the passage of three months since the attack on the Ulu Tiram Police Station, Sergeant Mohd Hasif Roslan still experiences a burning sting from his gunshot wounds.

However, this has not deterred the dedicated 38-year-old officer, who has been in service for 14 years, from returning to duty. He resumed work at his new post at the Kota Tinggi District police headquarters just a week ago.

Mohd Hasif shared that he has recovered about 75% of his health and now requires only follow-up physiotherapy at the hospital.

“My left arm is still in pain, sometimes causing numbness and reduced sensation. But with the strength in my right arm, I can perform my duties and daily activities, including driving, without any issues.

“I constantly remind myself to stay strong. If I keep dwelling on the incident, I won’t be able to work. So, I have to keep my spirits high,” he told reporters after receiving a contribution from the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia (RESPA) at the Kota Tinggi police headquarters today.

Also present were RESPA president Datuk Meor Chek Hussien Mahayuddin, Johor deputy police chief DCP Afandi Senin, and Johor Police Contingent headquarters, Management Department chief ACP Hussin Zamora.

Mohd Hasif sustained injuries to his left shoulder and hip during a shootout in the early hours of May 17.

He shared that his relationship with the late Corporals Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said was incredibly close, likening it to that of brothers.

Their untimely passing has become a driving force for him to continue his service, supported by the strength he draws from his family and friends.

“My motivation to serve comes largely from the fight of my fellow officers. They were truly good people. So, when they were taken, I knew I couldn’t afford to be weak—I have to carry on the fight as a police officer,“ he said.

Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq tragically lost their lives in the incident after being attacked by a man wielding a machete, who also died during the confrontation.

Subsequently, police arrested five family members of the suspect, aged 19 to 62, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Earlier, Meor presented a contribution of RM8,000 to Mohd Hasif on behalf of RESPA, which was raised through a donation drive organised by the association.

He said a total of RM34,000 was collected from members, the public, and corporate entities. Of this, RM13,000 each was disbursed to the families of the late Ahmad Azza Fahmi and the late Muhamad Syafiq.