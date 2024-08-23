PETALING JAYA: Singaporean drivers with outstanding traffic fines in Malaysia will encounter enforcement measures when the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system is implemented.

Malaysian authorities will begin fully enforcing the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system starting January 1, 2025, New Straits Times reported.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that from October 1 through December 31 the VEP enforcement will be implemented in stages.

During the initial phase, foreign vehicles, including those from Singapore, will still be permitted to enter and exit Malaysia even if they have unpaid fines.

This period will focus on “advocacy” to encourage compliance.

After the phased period, the full enforcement of the VEP system will come into effect.

Foreign vehicle owners with unpaid summonses are advised to settle their fines before leaving Malaysia, starting October 1.

It was initially reported that Singaporean drivers have accumulated 35,011 unpaid traffic fines in Malaysia since 1990, totaling approximately RM3.5 million.

The VEP system will enable authorities to monitor and record each vehicle’s traffic violations.

From October 1, the VEP will apply to all foreign vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore.

Foreign drivers who fail to adhere to the VEP regulations may face fines up to RM2,000 or imprisonment for up to six months.

