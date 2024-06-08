Sri Tanjong ferry to be replaced after 20 years - Ahmad Maslan

GUA MUSANG: The Sri Tanjong ferry, which has been in operation for 20 years, transporting passengers and vehicles from Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan to Takbai, Thailand, will be replaced with a new ferry expected to commence operations early next year.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced that the new ferry, owned by the Public Works Department (PWD), will cost RM8 million to replace the existing one, marking its first replacement since its inception.

“It’s rare to hear of the PWD being involved with ferries, but the owner of this ferry is indeed the PWD. This is a significant update, replacing the old ferry which is over 20 years old,” he told reporters during a visit to the Nenggiri by-election media centre here today.

The UMNO Supreme Council Member added that the new ferry will be safer and larger, capable of accommodating more passengers and vehicles.

In another development, Ahmad said the construction of the Twin Bridge connecting Rantau Panjang in Kelantan to Sungai Golok in Narathiwat will herald a new era in Malaysia-Thailand relations.

He said the four-lane bridge, costing between RM40 million and RM50 million, will support more vehicles and facilitate easier cross-border movement between Malaysia and Thailand.

Responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive to expedite the project, Ahmad expressed commitment to ensuring that the bridge, which is crucial for Malaysia-Thailand relations, will be completed promptly.

On Saturday, Anwar and his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, conducted a working visit to Sungai Golok, Thailand, and Rantau Panjang in Kelantan to assess the progress of the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok bridge upgrade project.