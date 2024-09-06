State gov’t to assist SPM absentees in TVET studies - Perak Exco

IPOH: The Perak government will assist 655 students who missed the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, ensuring their continuation of studies in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) field.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the State Education Department (JPN) and other relevant parties are currently tasked with locating these students.

“JPN’s priority is to identify them, considering some may already be pursuing their careers,“ he said.

“If everything goes smoothly, we’ll facilitate their enrollment in TVET studies, offering opportunities for skill enhancement, knowledge enrichment and future career development,“ he said at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Creative Youth Camp at Bazar Ipoh, here today.

On May 30, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged SPM school leavers, particularly the 10,160 who did not sit for the examinations, to explore TVET studies for a fresh start and promising career avenues.

Khairudin, expressing confidence, pointed out that over 60 per cent of educational institutions in Perak offer TVET-related studies, indicating a feasible path forward.

“We need to seize this opportunity to support these students in their quest for knowledge while bolstering our skilled technical workforce,“ he said.

He also announced that the state government will host a large TVET carnival in Perak on July 14 to give exposure and provide opportunities to those interested.

“At the carnival, participating educational institutions will provide insights and guidance, allowing interested individuals to register for suitable courses on the spot,“ he said.