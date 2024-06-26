KAJANG: The incident where stones were thrown at a bus carrying Perak football fans on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) last Sunday was merely an act of mischief with no specific motive, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

He said that it was not a fight and no injuries were reported.

“The two men have been detained (and) there was no specific motive. It was more of a mischievous act and not intended to harm anyone. It also did not cause significant damage to any party,” he told a press conference today.

Earlier, Hussein witnessed the duty handover ceremony between outgoing Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan and his successor ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof at the Kajang District Police Headquarters here.

Mohd Zaid has been appointed as the Head of the Selangor Police’s Management Department, while Naazron previously served as the Dang Wangi district deputy police chief.

On Monday, two men, aged 17 and 20, were held for allegedly throwing stones at the bus carrying Perak supporters after the Super League match between Selangor FC and Perak FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

In another development, Hussein said police believed that the armed robbery at a jewellery store here on June 17 was not linked to the robbery that occurred in Port Klang a few days earlier.

“We believe different groups carried out the two robbery incidents,” he said about the incident in which an armed man took less than a minute to escape with jewellery worth RM27,000 in Port Klang on June 13.

On June 17, local media reported that the police were hunting for four masked and armed men believed to have robbed a jewellery shop in a shopping mall here.

