PETALING JAYA: A teenage boy was charged with killing a 10-year-old disabled Orang Asli girl at the Magistrate’s Court here earlier today.

The 17-year-old reportedly “nodded” his head to acknowledge the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was read out to him in front of Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan.

According to the New Straits Times, no plea was recorded with the case being under the High Court’s purview.

The accused would face the death penalty or imprisonment up to 40 years if he is found guilty. If no death sentence was passed, he would receive 12 strokes of the cane.

Additionally, Section 97(2) of the Child Act states that juvenile offenders must be imprisoned for an “appropriate” amount of time, as quoted.

In the trial, the accused did not have legal representation while the prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor RS Vitthiyeswary.

The victim, Nuraina Humaira Rosli, was raped and murdered at a swamp in Pos Kuala Mu, Perak on Friday (Aug 16) between 2.30pm and 5pm.

The autopsy results showed Nuraina died due to pressure on her neck, prompting the police to reclassify the case to murder. The victim, who was hearing impaired, was initially reported missing on the same day she was killed.

The court has set Oct 28 for the submission of chemical, pathology and DNA reports.

The accused, who is related to the victim, was remanded for seven days from Monday Aug 19 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

