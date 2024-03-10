Teenagers charged with gang rape of 12-year-old girl in Tawau

PETALING JAYA: Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, were charged with the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl at a farm in Tawau, Sabah on the night of Septemebr 26.

The minors, who were unrepresented, appeared before Tawau Court Assistant Registrar Mohd Afiz Huzairi Ayob, where they faced charges under Section 376(2)(e) of the Penal Code, New Straits Times reported.

This section pertains to statutory rape without consent and carries a potential jail term of between 10 and 30 years, along with whipping upon conviction.

No plea was recorded for the teens.

According to the prosecution, the boys allegedly committed the crime in a farm behind a house in Tawau.

The Deputy Public Prosecutor, Batrisyia Mohd Khusri, opposed bail for the minors.

The court subsequently set November 21 for a re-mention at the magistrate’s court.

It was reported previously that three boys who were known to the victim were arrested in connection with the incident.