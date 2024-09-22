Ties between GRS, national parties key to political stability ahead of Sabah polls - Hajiji

SIPITANG: Strong cooperation between local parties under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and national parties remains crucial for maintaining political stability in the state, its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

The Sabah chief minister said the partnership between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH), the alliance that currently governs the state, is key in facing the next state election.

“Unlike Sarawak, Sabah has yet to establish an exclusively local political alliance to face future state elections.

“Our current arrangement between GRS, PH and other allies is the best option for now. Sabah still needs a strong connection with national parties,” he said during his opening speech at the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Sindumin division annual meeting here today.

Also present were party vice-presidents Datuk Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif and Datuk Rubin Balang, secretary-general Datuk Razali Razi and Sindumin division chief Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, also emphasised the importance of unity among GRS component parties ahead of the state election.

“We must stand united within GRS and ensure no internal sabotage. If we continue to work together and support one another, I’m confident we can secure a huge victory in the state election,” he said.