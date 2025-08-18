Zara Qairina death probe focuses on bullying, neglect and sexual harassment

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir is focusing on bullying, neglect, and sexual harassment.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed these elements as central to the ongoing probe.

Police have submitted investigation papers to the Attorney General’s Chambers after recording statements from 195 witnesses.

Saifuddin stated that bullying was evident based on gathered evidence, stressing schools must ensure student safety.

Neglect was also identified, as Zara had previously lodged complaints with her school before her death.

The minister added that sexual harassment allegations are part of the broader investigation.

The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu has scheduled the inquest to begin on Sept 3.

Proceedings will run from Sept 3 to 4, Sept 8 to 12, Sept 17 to 19, and Sept 22 to 30.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious near her hostel.

Police recovered a 51-page personal diary from Zara, detailing her struggles, which was handed over by her teacher.

Statements from hostel mates were taken to reconstruct events on July 14 and 15.

Saifuddin warned against attempts to manipulate public opinion, citing 21 investigation papers linked to misinformation.

False claims, including a viral TikTok video alleging Zara was killed in a washing machine, have been addressed.

An English teacher was arrested for spreading unverified content, with potential charges pending.

The minister urged the public to rely on verified facts rather than rumours or emotional reactions.

He reiterated that justice must be pursued through legal processes, not speculation or political pressure. - Bernama