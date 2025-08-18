Zara Qairina case probe transparent with no cover-up, says Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has emphasised that there has been no attempt to close the case or cover up the investigation into the death of Form One student, Zara Qairina Mahathir.

He said all actions and investigations carried out were based on facts, reports, and proper applications.

Saifuddin Nasution stressed that allegations of manipulation were serious and did not reflect the authorities’ conduct from the outset.

“From the beginning, through the post-mortem process and subsequent investigations, there has been no attempt by authorities to close the case or cover it up. The commitment to justice must be grounded in evidence and the law.

“This case is a grave and serious matter involving the loss of 13-year-old Zara Qairina’s life...we must conduct the investigation professionally and transparently, with credible evidence, based on the provisions of law,” he said during the ministerial briefing after the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today. - Bernama

Zara Qairina, a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17. She was found unconscious in a drain near the school hostel at 4 am on July 16.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the authorities were not exploiting the case to shield those with rank, titles, or positions, but were focused on uncovering the truth and delivering justice.

He emphasised that police investigations into every accusation raised in the case were thorough and detailed, including the alleged involvement of a VIP’s grandchild, the wife of a deputy minister, and claims that Zara Qairina was forced into a washing machine.

“Police investigations did not find (evidence) on any of the claims. None at all, after taking statements from 195 witnesses,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution stressed that every action taken by the police, the school, and medical officers, since the first day of the incident, was based on real-time information, with initial measures carried out in line with the prescribed standard operating procedures.

He asserted that instances of non-compliance by police investigators in the case did not compromise the integrity of the investigation, especially after investigators from Bukit Aman took over the probe.

Six government and opposition MPs debated the ministerial briefing, namely Datuk Matbali Musah (GRS–Sipitang), Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN–Kota Bahru), Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH–Hulu Langat), Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN–Indera Mahkota), Syahredzan Johan (PH–Bangi), and Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN–Alor Setar). - Bernama