Two brothers in critical condition after eating poisoned crackers in Kulim

ALOR SETAR: Two brothers aged two and three are in critical condition after they were believed to have eaten crackers (keropok) laced with rat poison in Kampung Padang Ubi in Kulim, yesterday.

Kulim district police chief Supt Mohd Azizul Mohd Khairi said the mother of the two brothers became aware of the incident at 11 am when her children started vomiting and foaming at the mouth.

“The two victims are believed to have taken a packet of crackers containing rat poison that was hung on the garden fence by the gardener to trap monkeys. The victims’ mother took them to Malau Health Clinic before going to Kulim Hospital.

“Medical officers at Kulim Hospital found that both victims were in a critical condition. At 7.30 pm both victims were taken to the Penang General Hospital for further treatment,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said that the suspect in the case is believed to be the victims’ neighbour who works as a gardener.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Children’s Act 2001 (Act 611) and Section 284 of the Penal Code,“ he said.