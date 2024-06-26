BUTTERWORTH: Two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout with the police at Jalan Permatang Baru, Sungai Lokan here, at 2 this morning.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the investigation was being conducted under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

Earlier, it was understood that a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state contingent police headquarters and Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police headquarters found a Myvi car being driven suspiciously at the intersection of Jalan Pokok Sena towards Jalan Permatang Baru.

The police then ordered the driver to stop his vehicle, but the suspect refused and sped up before firing several shots at the police.

Following that, the police had to respond to the shooting before finding the two local suspects covered in blood and confirmed dead at the scene.

A press conference will be held by the Penang police regarding the case.

