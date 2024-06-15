PETALING JAYA: Two assailants were shot dead during a shoot-out with police in Johor Bahru on Friday (June 14) evening.

According to Berita Harian, Johor police chief Commissioner M Kumar confirmed that the 42-year-old suspect was found dead where the incident took place together with his partner in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Preliminary investigations found that the 42-year-old had 38 criminal records involving drugs whereas the partner has yet to be identified as they did not possess any identification documents, Kumar said.

He further said that police from the D14 division, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) along with the D9 division, Johor contingent CID had tailed a white Toyota Estima that seemed suspicious during the incident.

When the suspects realised that they were being followed, the duo tried to flee while shooting in the direction of the police vehicles trailing closely by.

This resulted in the police responding in kind by shooting at the suspect’s vehicle.

He also mentioned both suspects in the MPV sustained gunshots and died at the scene, according to police findings.

Furthermore, police also discovered various substances believed to be drugs in the MPV along with two guns and a pistol.

Prior to this several videos of the incident went reportedly viral, causing the closure of some roads by the police aside from redirecting traffic flow in the Kebun Teh area after Jalan Abad for the time being.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

