UiTM student rescued after car plunges into river

JERTIH: A student from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Arau in Perlis was nearly killed when the car she was driving plunged into a river in Kampung Amer here this morning.

Besut District police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Mohamad said Nur Fatnin Insyirah Mohd Nazri, 21, was rescued by villagers during the 11.30 am incident.

He said Nur Fatnin Insyirah, who is from Wakaf Tengah in Kuala Terengganu, was on her way from Kuala Terengganu to Kota Bharu, Kelantan to pick up a friend before heading to Arau.

“However, the MyVi car she was driving skidded and plunged into a river in Kampung Amer.

“With the assistance of nearby residents, the Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) managed to free her from the car before sending her to the Besut Hospital,” he said when contacted today.

Abdul Rozak said the victim is reported to be in a stable condition and investigations revealed that the accident did not involve any other parties or vehicles.