Woman found dead, son remanded as suspect

IPOH: Police have classified the death of a 60-year-old woman, who was found covered in blood at a house in Taman Mujur Bercham, near here, on Wednesday as murder.

Ipoh District police chief, assistant commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code after a post-mortem revealed that the victim died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

“The Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital completed the post-mortem around 9.15 am on June 13.

“Initially it was classified as sudden death but now it is reclassified as murder with intent,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that, based on public information, the victim’s 36-year-old son has been remanded for three days until June 14 to facilitate investigations.

“The suspect has 11 previous criminal records, including drug-related cases,“ he said.

He appealed to members of the public with any information about the case to come forward and contact the investigating officer, assistant supt Fadli Ahmad, at 019-2500019 or the nearest police station.